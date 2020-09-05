Elizabeth City State University’s unmanned aircraft systems degree program has been named to a federal collegiate training program. The new recognition may also help ECSU graduates find careers in the aviation industry.
ECSU also has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts that will be matched with $12,000 by a private donation from a university trustee.
ECSU announced this week that its four-year degree program in unmanned aircraft systems, otherwise known as drones, has been chosen as a participant in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Collegiate Training Initiative program.
Kuldeep Rawat, dean of ECSU’s school of science, aviation, health and technology, said that participation in the initiative means that ECSU’s degree program satisfies the FAA’s national standards for UAS training. The program gives ECSU students the opportunity to network and will help them in pursuing a career in the aviation industry.
“This collaboration will ensure that ECSU graduates have the knowledge and skills needed to pursue a successful career in a UAS-related field ,” Rawat said.
To qualify for the CTI program, universities must offer a bachelor’s degree in UAS, or a degree with a minor or concentration, or certificate in UAS.
ECSU offers the only four-year degree in aviation science in North Carolina and launched its UAS degree program in the fall of 2019.
ECSU also is part of the FAA’s PART 141 flight school, which offers a structured training environment for future pilots.
According to Rawat, the 141 designation reduces the flight training degree requirement from 250 hours to 190 hours. This saves students 60 hours of flight time and reduces their flight training cost.
ECSU’s aviation science program has experienced significant enrollment growth. The number of students enrolled in aviation science increased from 97 students in 2019 to 127 this year, or about a 30% increase. Enrollment in 2018 was 68.
ECSU announced earlier this month that overall student enrollment is the highest it’s been since 2014.
A $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts matches a $12,000 private gift by ECSU Board of Trustee, Phyllis Bosomworth. The $22,000 will help fund the university’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series.
Chris Palestrant, who chairs the department of music and visual arts, says the money will help ECSU in attracting top performers and lecturers to campus.
“Community Connections is being established to bring at least one significant performance to the campus of Elizabeth City State University each semester,” Palestrant said. “Depending on artists’ schedules, we are targeting two periods for performances within the academic calendar.”
The Community Connections series launched last March and was made possible with funding from Bosomworth. A lifelong resident of Elizabeth City, Bosomworth said she gave the donation in hopes of providing more cultural events to the ECSU community, as well as the surrounding community.
The series was kicked off in March with a lecture by award-winning record producer Steve Buckingham, who has produced records for Dionne Warwick, Melissa Manchester, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Linda Ronstadt and others. He has been credited on more than 350 albums in his career.
Upcoming potential performances include The Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Palestrant said.
“The criteria for scheduling performers is specifically to select events designed to attract significant numbers from both the campus and the local community, appealing to people from all walks of life,” Palestrant said. “The program seeks both to enrich the cultural offerings of this region and to foster interaction between the campus and the local community.”