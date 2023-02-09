ECSU team

Elizabeth City State University’s student entrepreneur team of Quante Bishop, Joshua Hunter and Brandon Shaw took second place in the first-ever PNC North Carolina HBCU Pitch Competition held recently in Greensboro. The team will receive a $1,500 cash prize for their prize-winning pitch, HBCU Ment.

 Photo courtesy ECSU

GREENSBORO — Elizabeth City State University’s three-person student entrepreneur team took home second place in the first-ever PNC North Carolina HBCU Pitch Competition held recently in Greensboro.

Students Quante Bishop, Joshua Hunter and Brandon Shaw will receive a $1,500 cash prize for their prize-winning pitch, HBCU Ment, a press release states.