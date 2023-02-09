Elizabeth City State University’s student entrepreneur team of Quante Bishop, Joshua Hunter and Brandon Shaw took second place in the first-ever PNC North Carolina HBCU Pitch Competition held recently in Greensboro. The team will receive a $1,500 cash prize for their prize-winning pitch, HBCU Ment.
GREENSBORO — Elizabeth City State University’s three-person student entrepreneur team took home second place in the first-ever PNC North Carolina HBCU Pitch Competition held recently in Greensboro.
Students Quante Bishop, Joshua Hunter and Brandon Shaw will receive a $1,500 cash prize for their prize-winning pitch, HBCU Ment, a press release states.
Jahmir Hamilton, a student at N.C. Central University, placed first in the competition for his pitch, IX Studio: Empowering Others Through Gaming, and will receive a $2,500 cash prize.
Abbas Oumar, a student at Winston-Salem State University, placed third in the competition for his pitch, Elofit, and will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
According to the release, the competition, which was judged by a panel and held at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, builds on the February 2022 launch of the PNC North Carolina HBCU Initiative, an effort designed to create entrepreneurship and workforce opportunities for students at five HBCUs: ECSU, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, N.C. Central University and Winston-Salem State University. The PNC Foundation awarded more than $2 million in grant funding to the universities over three years to fund the initiative.
The entrepreneur teams who participated in the NC PNC Pitch Competition were selected after participating in a series of preliminary pitch competitions at their schools. Their pitches were evaluated on innovation, clarity, comprehensiveness, feasibility, professionalism, “wow factor” of the presentations and their answers to questions from the judging panel, the release states.
Judges for the competition included Farad Ali, president and chief executive officer, Asociar; Jay Bigelow, entrepreneur-in-residence, Council for Entrepreneurial Development; Carolyn Donaldson, minority business development relationship manager, PNC Bank; Jessie Maxwell, vice president and director of business strategy, Partner Community Capital; and Madison Potter, business solutions officer for the Carolina Small Business Development Fund.