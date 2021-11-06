An Elizabeth City State University flight instructor has earned national recognition for her work training ECSU’s aviation students.
Brenna Daniel has been named the National Collegiate Flying Association’s regional Coach of the Year. She was nominated for the award by her students.
Daniel learned of the award while she and her students were participating in the national association’s regional competition in Danville, Virginia.
“It was really very exciting,” she said.
Daniel said the decision to take her ECSU team to the competition was made at the last second. Her students spent a month preparing for competitions in several skill areas, such as precision landing, navigation, flying and ground events.
“They did really well,” she said. “The other schools had been training for a year.”
With their showing in Danville, the ECSU team qualified to advance to the national competition, to be held next spring at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. The National Collegiate Flying Association is comprised of 10 regions, of which ECSU falls under Region 10.
ECSU has competed in the regional competition in the past, but because of COVID-19 and other considerations, it had been several years since the university was represented at the annual event.
Daniel graduated from ECSU last May and hopes to become a commercial pilot with a major U.S. airline.
ECSU students who graduate with a bachelor’s degree in aviation typically graduate with their private and commercial pilot’s licenses, as well as a flight instructor’s license. Many graduates like Daniel become ECSU flight instructors, which affords them the opportunity to accumulate the flight hours necessary for a job as a commercial pilot.