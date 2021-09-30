Elizabeth City State University kinesiology student Jayla Hall’s careers plans are in motion, thanks in part to a scholarship from the Golden LEAF Foundation.
Hall is working toward a degree in kinesiology. As a scholarship recipient, the senior has been offered a paid internship that will lead to a full-time position following graduation. Even better, the scholarship will allow Hall to graduate debt free with no student loans to repay.
“Being a Golden LEAF scholar has honestly helped many of my dreams become reality,” Hall said, during a reception honoring her and two other ECSU Golden LEAF scholars held Tuesday. Joining Hall were fellow LEAF scholars Faith Ashley and Alexus Elliott, both ECSU seniors who are studying biology.
Speaking at Tuesday's reception was Scott T. Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of the the Golden LEAF Foundation. Hamilton congratulated the students for their success in the classroom, but also for being chosen for a Golden LEAF scholarship.
“It is a very competitive scholarship,” Hamilton said. “Last year, 1,500 students applied for 215 scholarships. So, these students are stars.”
For the past two summers, Hall has had paid internships and knows that after graduation she will have a full-time job.
“Without Golden LEAF, many of my goals would not easily be attainable,” Hall said. “Money for tuition can be difficult.”
Hamilton said the scholarship is an investment in the future of rural North Carolina. A majority of the Golden LEAF scholars report returning to their communities to contribute to and help build their economies, he said.
ECSU Vice Provost Gloria Payne said many of the university’s students are the first in their families to attend college.
“In our rural areas, we need these resources to help these students,” said Payne, who is a native of northeastern North Carolina.
Aside from awarding scholarships, the Golden LEAF Foundation provides funding for university projects, such as ECSU’s “Project Gap.” In 2020, the foundation awarded ECSU $385,000 to launch a program that is working to fill the gap in the region's workforce.
“You are helping ECSU fund projects that have a huge impact on our campus,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon told Golden LEAF officials at Tuesday’s reception.
Dixon said ECSU continues to grow and working with Golden LEAF is a contributing factor to that growth.
The Golden LEAF Scholarship was created to improve access to education and workforce training to support the long-term economic advancement of rural North Carolina. The scholarship is open to high school seniors and community college transfer students who live in rural parts of the state deemed economically distressed and tobacco-dependent.