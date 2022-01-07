Two 2021 Elizabeth City State University graduates recently learned first-hand how internships can help students develop critical professional skills that can turn into real-world job opportunities.
Earlier this year, ECSU partnered with technology company Cognosante to provide students with valuable work experience through three programs. Cognosante provides both expertise and innovative solutions to federal, state, and local governments in the areas of data standards and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, and modular system development and integration.
Through its new Historically Black Colleges and Universities Partner Alliance, Cognosante is helping students develop technology, workplace, and career readiness skills to prepare them for the workforce.
Tykira Beasley and Sheyenne Jenkins, both recent ECSU grads, secured internships with Cognosante to learn technical and professional skills. Thanks to their exceptional work ethic and talent, both were ultimately offered full-time positions with Cognosante, ECSU said in a press release.
“Cognosante’s HBCU Partner Alliance provides our students with the valuable, real-world experience necessary to compete in today’s job market,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in the release. “They have the opportunity to expand their professional network and learn the skills and knowledge needed for their future.”
ECSU, North Carolina Central University, and Delaware State University are the three HBCUs to partner with Cognosante. Representatives from the three universities hold joint weekly working and advisory sessions with the company to develop the learning program and provide it with a robust academic curriculum.
“Actively partnering with HBCUs is essential to enhancing diversity within the federal government contracting industry,” said Cognosante founder and CEO Michele Kang. “I’m proud of how this program extends Cognosante’s mission-oriented approach and dedication to benefiting the community.”
There are three components of Cognosante’s HBCU Partner Alliance:
• a 10-week paid Summer College Analyst Program, which assigns students with managers and departments aligned to their academic goals;
• a semester-long paid Scholars Program in which students earn college credits while they work full-time at a Cognosante office; and
• the Cognosante Campus Connection, a series of on-campus seminars, speaking engagements, and mentoring.
The first student enrolled in the Summer College Analyst Program, Beasley worked with the firm’s marketing and communications team. Jenkins, who earned one of the inaugural Scholars Program spots, learned her data analytics skills with the company’s performance technology team.
Because of the success of the HBCU Partner Alliance, Cognosante plans to continue the program in 2022, the press release states.