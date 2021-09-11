A summer learning institute gave Elizabeth City State University freshmen education students an early start on their goals to become teachers.
The institute was held in August for incoming freshmen and transfer students.
“The institute was designed to support education majors in various program areas, including birth-to-kindergarten, elementary, history, math and special education,” said Dr. Shelia Williams, who chairs ECSU’s education department.
Williams said the institute prepared these students for fulfilling careers in education, but also set the foundation for continued mentoring and guidance while attending ECSU.
As institute participants, students became acquainted with ECSU’s education program, developed early relationships with their professors and learned more about support available to them when preparing to take their eventual national teacher certification tests.
The students also heard from graduates of ECSU’s education program, including Joshua Mallory, who is now an assistant principal with the Wake County School District. According to Williams, Mallory praised ECSU for its support while preparing him for an education career.
“He raved about his support throughout his time at ECSU and how setting strategic goals will lead to success,” Williams said.
The students also heard from members of ECSU’s education faculty.
Jannifer Sykes, a professor for elementary education and a former public-school teacher, discussed the characteristics for becoming a successful teacher.
“Students were able to self-reflect and determine the qualities they already possess to become strong teacher-leaders, and the steps to a long career in education,” Williams said.
Cheryl Luton, who also is an education professor, gave students advice on how to prepare for the national certification exam, which is required by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. The Praxis Core Exam tests teacher-candidate proficiency in reading, writing and math.
“This effort gave students an advantage in tackling what can sometimes be an obstacle for program entry,” Williams said.
ECSU’s education students spend more than 600 hours in the classroom with a certified teacher before completing the ECSU education program.
“Students felt enlightened, better prepared and more knowledgeable of requirements for education majors,” Williams said of the institute.
Supporting students through all phases of their ECSU education helps produce better teachers, Williams said.
“Participants will continue to be supported and mentored through meeting regularly as participants in Future Teacher Leaders Club in the Department of Education,” Williams said.