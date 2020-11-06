Elizabeth City State University has joined the North Carolina Child Welfare Education Collaborative, a program established in 1999 to help train child welfare workers.
Four ECSU students — two seniors and two juniors — make up the university’s inaugural class of CWE Collaborative fellows. Twenty-one public and private colleges and universities make up the collaborative.
Designed to work with students earning either a bachelor's degree in social work or master of social work, the program has helped prepare more than 1,500 social workers to work at county department of social services offices across North Carolina.
According to ECSU social work professor Dr. Kim Downing, seniors Dasia Hyder and Gwendolyn Noonan, and juniors Naja Cotton and Lastasia Peacock are the university’s first students to participate in the statewide training program.
“Workshops will be presented annually in the fall and spring semesters and are mandatory for the fellows, but open to all junior and senior level social work majors who also have an interest in obtaining more information about child welfare,” Downing said.
Pre-service training is integrated into the university’s social work program coursework and field placements. Students complete mandatory pre-service training for DSS prior to graduating, and participate in extra-curricular activities, simulation events and trauma trainings.
“Program graduates are highly qualified and committed to working at county DSS agencies,” Downing said. “They are waived from the 72-hour post-employment pre-service training requirement. Graduates also have higher retention rates than typical newly hired child welfare workers and advance to leadership positions such as supervisors, program administrators, directors.”