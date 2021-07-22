Elizabeth City State University’s Department of Education is partnering with a statewide program to attract more high school students from North Carolina into the teaching profession.
ECSU's partnership is with the North Carolina Foundation for Public School Children's Teacher Cadet program and being funded with a National Education Association Great Public Schools Grant.
Teacher Cadet is a high school humanities course offered in more than 82 school districts across the state. Students who take the course learn about the teaching profession and education at all levels.
Students who enroll in Teacher Cadet begin training in high school to become teachers. ECSU’s Department of Education will be actively involved in training and supporting students through the partnership, as well as recruiting them to begin their four-year training at ECSU, said Dr. Shelia Williams, chair of ECSU’s Department of Education.
“This is very exciting,” said Williams. “The partnership with Teacher Cadet is expected to increase the number of students selecting education as a major.”
A field-experience component is built into the course, allowing students to explore classroom teaching and learning first hand. The course gives students the opportunity to explore the many facets of education so that they may consider it as a viable career choice, Williams said.
The program actively recruits both males and students of color to ensure school systems have a diverse teaching pool.
“Teacher Cadet is one of the best and most cost-effective teacher recruitment tools in North Carolina," Williams said. "College partners help to support the program by providing access to the next level of preparation for students who want to enter the field of education as well as support the effort of the content students learn in the TC (Teacher Cadet) course."
ECSU will provide guest speakers to Teacher Cadet classrooms as well as professional materials, assist with campus visits for recruitment purposes and provide student workshops.
ECSU said the program is especially helpful for the northeastern region of the state. Teacher retention is a challenge for many of the economically distressed Tier 1 counties in the region. In fact, more than half of the 21 counties in ECSU's 21-county service area are Tier 1 counties.
Monda Griggs, Laura Roberts, and Stephanie Wallace, Teacher Cadet trainers for the region, met on ECSU's campus for a two-day information session and teacher training earlier this month.
“We wanted to partner with Elizabeth City State in ways that support these new Teacher Cadet classrooms as well as find ways that will benefit the institution through this collaboration,” Griggs said. “The hope is to build a sustainable program for these school systems that will bring future teachers into ECSU's educator preparation program and keep the pipeline flowing in the local communities of the northeast region of North Carolina and fill teacher education classes with graduating Teacher Cadets.”
Connie Whedbee, a former ECSU education student and now a high school teacher in Pasquotank County, participated in the training. She has been selected to teach the Teacher Cadet course through the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools' Career and Technical Education Program.
Teacher Cadet courses are expected to begin in the fall for schools in the region.