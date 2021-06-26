Elizabeth City State University has received two grants totaling nearly $100,000 to expand programs at the university’s G.R. Little Library.
The State Library of North Carolina awarded ECSU $49,770 for a production lab, or makerspace, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded ECSU $49,951 for the library’s African American history and culture programs.
The State Library of North Carolina grant, provided by the Library Services and Technology Act, seeks to improve library services and user experiences. The grant will help create a production lab (makerspace) that includes a video production area, small-scale manufacturing equipment, and professional-grade scanning technology, according to Dr. Juanita Midgette Spence, director of library services.
“The lab will be designed to assist users in creating digital content while providing a platform for faculty to teach hands-on practice learning techniques and create instructional videos for online learning,” Spence said.
The library staff and the Visual Arts Department, led by the program coordinator, graphic designer professor Jeff Whelan, will provide 11 educational sessions during the project.
“However, any library user who is interested in creating their own content will be welcome to use the production lab,” said Spence.
The project is headed by Spence and librarians Nurhak Tuncer and David Dusto.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services grant is funded through the Museum Grants for African American History and Culture grant program for the Archives Classroom and Educational Support for Emerging Historians project. The funding will help create an archives instruction laboratory to support archival research and give students practical, hands-on experience in archives management.
The instruction lab will include both hardware and software used in professional archives and museum settings, including research-sized tables, seating, computer stations, scanners and digitizers and other technology.
“Library staff will partner with professors to expand the use of the archives in the classroom,” said Spence. “Library staff will also host various programs out of the lab, including Homecoming and VikingFest alumni oral history collections and supporting students and faculty in creating video blogs of their research’s historical events.”
The project’s director and principal investigator will be Cynthia Horne. She’ll be supported by Leah Banks and other library staff.
“The library will be working diligently to have this resource ready for use early in the fall 2021 semester,” said Spence.