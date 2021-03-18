A higher education planning website has ranked Elizabeth City State University one of the 50 most affordable colleges and universities in the country as well as the best historically black college or university.
Intelligent.com ranked ECSU 5th on its affordability list of accredited intuitions providing quality education. ECSU is one of three UNC System NC Promise schools, offering affordable tuition at $500 per semester.
Intelligent.com’s ratings are based on an assessment of 17,169 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment. Rankings are then calculated through a system that uses student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations.
According to Intellegent.com, the ranking organization looked closely at what institutions charge for tuition, fees, and room and board. For public universities, they also considered in-state versus out-of-state tuition.
To ensure the ranked colleges and universities offer a quality education as well as an affordable one, only institutions that are regionally accredited were included. Accreditation also means students are eligible for more financial aid and can transfer credits more easily.
ECSU is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
“ECSU does offer a quality education at an affordable price,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “We are grateful to be recognized for this and even more grateful for the ability to provide our students with so many opportunities.”
Intelligent.com’s complete rankings can be found at https://www.intelligent.com/most-affordable-colleges/.