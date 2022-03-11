Elizabeth City State University is seeking 80 high school students for a new program designed to provide education about the wide variety of career opportunities in the aviation industry.
ECSU received a $269,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to fund the new Aviation Workforce Development Program. Besides educating high school juniors and seniors about the aviation industry, ECSU also hopes to use the program to recruit students for its aviation science program.
The grant will cover the cost of the students' college coursework, FAA exams, drone pilot license, scholarships, and much more, ECSU said in a press release.
“The aviation sector is expected to face serious workforce shortages in the near future, and we have the opportunity to provide a wonderful career path for high school students,” says Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, dean of the ECSU School of Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology. “Women and African-Americans are heavily underrepresented in the aviation workforce, especially aircraft pilots. Our program will help close the opportunity gap by allowing underrepresented youth to reach their full potential.”
ECSU plans to establish a regional AWD academy, using its existing partnerships with public school districts, non-profit organizations, and other STEM-focused outreach programs to attract students for the program.
High school students who participate in the AWD Program will participate in 90-plus hours of aviation-related field trips, taking simulated flights in ECSU’s flight and air traffic control simulators, and participating in flights in ECSU's trainer aircraft. They'll earn six hours of college coursework, take the FAA's private pilot ground written exam and receive an FAA medical examination. They’ll also get to experience life as a college student by staying on campus.
In addition, 20 students will receive a scholarship of up to $4,000 to pursue a degree at ECSU in either aviation or unmanned aircraft systems.
Juniors or seniors in high school interested in the program can contact Rawat at ksrawat@ecsu.edu.