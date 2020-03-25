An Elizabeth City State University student has been selected to join the U.S. Coast Guard’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative scholarship program.
Nomar Proctor, a sophomore majoring in unmanned aircraft systems, was chosen for the program that provides eligible students an opportunity to join the Coast Guard and receive two years of tuition, fees, and books as well as a salary and insurance.
“After rigorous committee review, and in close coordination with Chancellor (Karrie) Dixon, it was clear that the competition was fierce and in the end, I believe Mr. Proctor has the highest level of skills, talents, and motivation to become a successful career officer in our amazing sea-going service,” said Rear Adm. Keith Smith, commander, Fifth Coast Guard District.
Proctor, a native of Prince George’s County, Maryland, said he’s looking forward to the benefits of the CSPI program, which include joining the Coast Guard as an officer.
“Being able to take a great step toward my future by achieving this goal is an inexpressible feeling,” he said. “I worked hard to get here, and I know that I am reaping the fruits of my labor. It is a true honor to be accepted into the CSPI program, and I am more than grateful for my position.”
Proctor is the marketing and special events chairman of the ECSU Campus Activities Board. He said he hopes to promote the CSPI program to other ECSU students.
“As a student leader, I will make it my duty to inform our students about the CSPI program and the United States Coast Guard in general,” Proctor said. “Whether I bring awareness by setting up a CSPI table in the cafeteria or through casual conversation from day-to-day encounters, I will make it happen. That is my future.”
In February 2019, ECSU and USCG signed a memorandum of agreement to strengthen their relationship. The following September, ECSU hosted the second annual U.S. Coast Guard-Historic Black College and University Training & Leadership Summit.
“I am proud of the collaboration between ECSU and the Coast Guard, Chancellor Karrie Dixon said. “From aviation to emergency management, our two organizations are working together to benefit our students, the Coast Guard and the Elizabeth City community. I commend Nomar on being selected to the USCG CSPI program. He has a bright future and will make an excellent officer in the Coast Guard.”
Proctor said he decided to pursue a career in the Coast Guard during his junior year of high school.
“I have faced challenges along the way, but I persevered toward accomplishing my goals,” Proctor said. “Getting into CSPI is only the beginning; I must remain humble and willing to grow in order to be successful in life. ... Never stop chasing your dreams. If you work hard now and make the right sacrifices, it will be all worth it in the end.”