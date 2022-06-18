Elizabeth City State University student Tracey Dotse remembers receiving a number of rejection notices when she first started applying for internships.
But encouraged by her family, the senior business administration major says she reached out to ECSU’s Career Center for help. The center’s staff helped Dotse create a professional resume and work on her interviewing skills.
The extra work and preparation paid off. Dotse earned a spot in the North Carolina Governor’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities Internship program this summer. She’s one of only 36 students at the state’s HBCUs selected for the program.
“I am honored to participate in such an incredible program, and I couldn’t be more grateful and proud,” Dotse said. “This experience has taught me the value of hard work, perseverance, and resiliency.”
The HBCU internship program began in 2015, and it connects students at the state’s HBCUs with Fortune 500 companies in North Carolina. Students gain valuable work experience and increase their competitiveness in the job market. Studies show that seven in 10 internships result in full-time work. Businesses benefit by accessing an untapped, diverse talent pool.
The summer internships are paid, full-time positions for rising juniors or seniors who have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.8 and are active in student and national organizations. The University of North Carolina System Office provides oversight for the program.
Dotse is interning this summer at Red Hat, a software company in Raleigh that offers cloud and computing services, infrastructure, integration, application development, and automation and management services.
“My experience has been very informative and educational,” Dotse said. “I love Red Hat’s culture of support, respect, friendliness, and inclusion. My manager pushes me to be my best self, and my team is small but mighty.”
ECSU says it made a campuswide commitment in 2021 to graduate career-ready students through its five-year Quality Enhancement Plan, Pathways to Careers. Increasing the number of competitive internships secured by ECSU students is one for the major goals of ECSU’s current QEP.
Welch graduates with top honors from NCA&T
GREENSBORO — Kayla BreAnn Welch, an Edenton native and 2018 graduate of John A. Holmes High School, recently graduated magna cum laude from N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, earning her bachelor’s degree in political science.
Welch, daughter of Angela Taylor of Edenton, has accepted a job offer with Fox Rothschild, LLP, a national law firm with offices in 27 states.
Nicklin graduates from Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. — Dante Nicklin of Hertford was one of 2,200 students who graduated from Northern Illinois University in May. Nicklin earned a bachelor of general studies degree in general emphasis. Nicklin also was named to NIU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean List. Students named to the list had to attain a minimum grade-point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.
Forbes graduates from Flagler University in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — Maranda Forbes of Elizabeth City was among the 546 graduates receiving degrees from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida in May. Forbes majored in business administration.
Appelbaum graduates from William & Mary
WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia — Erica Appelbaum of Corolla recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a master’s degree in education.
Rivas graduates from Oregon State U
CORVALLIS, Oregon — Tyler Rivas of Elizabeth City was among the 7,300 students who graduated from Oregon State University at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend, Oregon, on June 12. Rivas earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science.
Pickell named to Alabama Presidents List
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Chloe Pickell was named to the University of Alabama’s Presidents List for the spring semester. Students named to the list had to achieve a grade-point average of 4.0.
Cigich graduates from James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, Virginia — Hunter Cigich of Camden was among the 4,574 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May. Cigich earned a bachelor’s degree in English.
Jones graduates from St. Michael’s College
COLCHESTER, Vermont — Andrew Jones of Hertford was among the 480 undergraduates and graduate students receiving degrees from Saint Michael’s College in May. Jones graduated with a bachelor of science degree in information systems.