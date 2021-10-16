Elizabeth City State University has been awarded more than $1 million by the U.S. Department of Education to help middle and high school students from disadvantaged backgrounds succeed in higher education.
The university received the $1.3 million grant to implement the TRiO Talent Search Program over five years. According to university officials, Talent Search is designed to help students who would be the first in their family to attend college understand the financial aid and college application process.
“This is an exciting grant and supports ECSU’s mission to educate future generations of students in Northeastern North Carolina,” said Annemarie Delgado, director of ECSU's Office of Sponsored Programs.
Antonio Rook, one of the grant’s principal investigators, said the Talent Search program will target 500 middle and high school students from low-income households in Bertie, Beaufort, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
He said Talent Search will provide the students with training in financial literacy to "ensure that they can make appropriate decisions regarding their financial future.” A priority will be placed on STEM education because of the "need to increase the number of students who successfully pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” he said.
Dr. Kim Stanley, Rook's co-investigator on the grant, said students will receive those services through their individual school. They'll also be provided tutoring and academic counseling by full-time advisers. Staff, she said, will be employed to deliver instruction and other services.
In addition to in-school services, Talent Search will offer students a summer program on the ECSU campus, where they'll receive career guidance and participate in personal and social development programs.
Rook said this is not the first time ECSU has received the TRiO Talent Search grant. The program was successful at ECSU before and he looks forward to it again helping "first-generation college students in achieving their goals and dreams."
The Talent Search program is one-of-eight federal TRiO programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education. Last year, ECSU was awarded $1.8 million for a TRiO student success program that assists first-generation students currently enrolled at ECSU.