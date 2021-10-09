Elizabeth City State University has received a $175,000 grant from an Indiana-based foundation to help older adults overcome the challenges that may be keeping them from continuing their education.
ECSU was one of five historic black colleges or universities in North Carolina to recently receive the grant from the Lumina Foundation.
“This is a capacity-building grant to help us put things in place to better serve our adult learners,” said Gary Brown, ECSU vice chancellor for the Division of Student Affairs.
Adults returning to higher education, or coming to universities for the first time, is a growing trend. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, nearly 40 percent of all enrolled college students are 25 and older, and the number is projected to rise.
At ECSU, the number of adult students has consistently grown in recent years, Brown said.
“In the fall of 2019, we had 359 adult learners. In 2020 we had 446, now, in 2021, we have 521 adult learners,” he said.
That represents roughly a quarter of ECSU’s fall enrollment. The University of North Carolina System released an enrollment census for the fall semester in August showing ECSU’s fall enrollment at 2,054, a 2.6% increase from last fall.
Brown says older students typically already have either work or family obligations, so their needs are different from traditional students right out of high school.
The Lumina Foundation grant will help ECSU develop a three-step strategy to assist these older students, Brown said. The first step is creating a survey to better understand older students’ experiences.
“Two, we want to create a policy that allows us to give credit to our adult learners for the experience they bring,” Brown said. Work and life experience could, under the policy, be counted toward college credit hours.
The third step is to make classes and learning opportunities more accessible to adult students.
Brown noted that ECSU offered evening and weekend classes in the past. The university could bring those classes back to better assist adult students, he said.
The university will also look at creating more degree programs attuned to adult learners’ needs. Currently, ECSU offers online degrees in interdisciplinary studies, homeland security and elementary education. The interdisciplinary degree program, for example, is growing in popularity because it allows students to pursue a degree while juggling life responsibilities off campus, Brown said.
“Our online presence is making an impact for this group,” he said.
ECSU could also offer more “hybrid” programs that allow older students to take courses both online and in a traditional classroom. The university has already increased its use of hybrid programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The hybrid approach to instruction provides a level of flexibility,” Brown said. “For someone working, that flexibility is important.”