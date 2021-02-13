Editor’s note: The following is the first installment in a series of “Student Success” stories featuring College of The Albemarle graduates.
Mallory Fields says her experiences as a student at College of The Albemarle prepared her for university life in ways she did not expect.
Fields, who graduated from JP Knapp Early College High School in Currituck County in May 2020 with an associate degree in science, is currently a student at Virginia Tech University.
She said when she learned she could graduate from high school with an associate degree for free, she didn’t hesitate to say “yes” after receiving an acceptance letter from JP Knapp.
As a dual-enrolled student at Knapp, Fields spent her first year attending both in-person and online classes at COA-Currituck in Barco. Toward the end of her junior year of high school, she attended “Spring Fling,” an event hosted by the Student Government Association on each COA campus.
During the event, students were asked to vote for members of the next year’s SGA. Noticing there were open positions available, Fields asked fellow students to write in her name for vice president.
Not only did she win, she took over as president of the SGA her senior year after the student serving in that role moved away.
“I oversaw the SGA and the student activities that were being held on campus,” Fields recently recalled. “I worked closely with 10-15 people each day, constantly reaching out and listening to students, meeting a majority of faculty and staff at all campuses and even serving as an ex officio member of the (COA) Board of Trustees. I was proud to call myself a Dolphin.”
Fields said her experiences with SGA at COA helped prepare her for life on a university campus.
“As I arrived for my first semester at Virginia Tech, I was filled with confidence and excitement,” she said. “In my first days here, I walked the halls on many occasions, reaching out to people to make friends. Before being a part of SGA, I never had this kind of confidence or outgoing nature. I owe so much of my college experience to the fundamental skills that I built at COA.”
Fields plans to graduate from Virginia Tech in 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in general biology and hopes to enroll in Virginia Tech’s graduate program for genetics, bioinformatics and computational biology. She plans to pursue a career in genetic analysis and genetic modification.