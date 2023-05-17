...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The five 2023 graduates of College of The Albemarle's Medical Assisting program included (top row, l-r) Lakisha Johnson, Ashley Bunch and Heidi Kelley; and (bottom row, l-r) Kasea Davis and Esmeralda Vasquez-Mendez.
Five 2023 graduates of College of The Albemarle's Medical Assisting program were celebrated at a pinning ceremony at the Performing Arts Center at COA–Elizabeth City, Monday, May 8.
During the ceremony, graduates received their pins, participated in a candle lighting ceremony and recited the Medical Assisting Creed.
Each graduate completed 840 class and lab hours and 180 hours in clinical settings.
Graduate Kasea Davis of Pasquotank County received both the Stella B. Gallop Spirit of Medical Assisting Award and the Academic Excellence Award. The Gallop award is presented to the graduate who best captures the spirit of the medical assisting profession, and the Academic Excellence Award goes to the student with the highest grade-point average.
Two of this year's graduates are from Pasquotank County, one is from Perquimans County, one is from Camden County and one is from Dare County.