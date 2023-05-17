Medical pinning

The five 2023 graduates of College of The Albemarle's Medical Assisting program included (top row, l-r) Lakisha Johnson, Ashley Bunch and Heidi Kelley; and (bottom row, l-r) Kasea Davis and Esmeralda Vasquez-Mendez.

 COA photo

Five 2023 graduates of College of The Albemarle's Medical Assisting program were celebrated at a pinning ceremony at the Performing Arts Center at COA–Elizabeth City, Monday, May 8.

During the ceremony, graduates received their pins, participated in a candle lighting ceremony and recited the Medical Assisting Creed.