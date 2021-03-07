The principal at River Road Middle School is moving to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools central office to take over as deputy chief of human resources.
The ECPPS Board of Education approved Adrian Fonville’s appointment to the new role earlier in the week.
Interim ECPPS Superintendent Rhonda James-Davis said Fonville, who’s been River Road Middle School principal since 2017, has demonstrated “excellent leadership” at the school.
“He has also served in various other leadership opportunities with the district while fulfilling his role as Principal of the Year in 2020,” she said in a press release. “Mr. Fonville is committed to seeing others succeed and is passionate about his continued service to students, staff and the community. The ECPPS administrative team looks forward to working with Mr. Fonville in his new role with the district.”
Fonville said he was grateful to the Board of Education for giving him the opportunity to serve as “the very proud principal” at River Road, a school he said “is full of love and compassion for students and their educational success.”
“It was truly an honor to serve the River Road Middle School students, parents, and community for nearly four years,” he said. “I will continue to serve, only in a different capacity. I look forward to the opportunity to work at the district level and to continue the great efforts already in place to prepare our students to become 21st century scholars and future highly qualified employees.”
Fonville, ECPPS’ 2020 Principal of the Year, has more than 14 years of experience in education which includes stints as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. Prior to working in the ECPPS district, Fonville worked for schools in Havelock and New Bern. Prior to his career in education, Fonville served 20 years in the U.S. Navy.
Fonville holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from American Public University, and a master’s degree in school administration from Grand Canyon University. He completed his educator certification requirements at East Carolina University.