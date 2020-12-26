HERTFORD — Two former Perquimans County High School athletes are giving back to the school they say helped motivate them to go on to successful careers.
Dr. Larry Honeyblue and Bobby Tolson recently advised the Perquimans County Schools Foundation they’d like to offer a $1,000 scholarship to a Perquimans County High School graduate in 2021.
Both Honeyblue and Tolson were star athletes at Perquimans County High School in the late 70s and early 80s, respectively, Brenda Lassiter, Perquimans County Schools Foundation director said. Both were later named to the Perquimans County High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Honeyblue and Tolson said while high school athletics are important, student athletes need to recognize that success on the field or the court can’t guarantee success in other areas of life.
“Student athletes must realize they are receiving a free high school education and must prepare themselves for higher education to help carry them through life,” Honeyblue said.
The scholarship named in Honeyblue and Tolson’s honor is available to male and female student athletes who plan to attend a four-year university and pursue a degree in human health services, which includes the fields of medicine, public health and social services.
Selection of recipients will be based on scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need. Applicants must also submit a required essay with their application. Applications are available at the high school guidance office.