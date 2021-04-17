The chairman of the College of The Albemarle Foundation Board of Directors and his wife recently donated $5,000 to the foundation’s $1.2 million emerging capital campaign.
The gift by Doug and Diana Gardner was used to purchase lockers for the second floor of the Charles H. Ward Library and Knowledge Commons at COA-Elizabeth City. The lockers, which will be named for the Gardners, have been installed and are available for COA students to store items while using the free tutoring and other services offered by the library’s Academic Support Center.
According to a COA press release, the Gardners have been avid supporters of the college for almost 23 years. Before joining the foundation board, Doug Gardner served on the COA Board of Trustees from 2007-18. He also was a 25-year member and two-time chairman of the Education Foundation of the Elizabeth-City Pasquotank Public Schools.
Diana Gardner was the first female to serve as president of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club and the first to head the board of directors of the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce. She is the immediate past president of the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors.
“At COA we say that we ‘transform lives,’” Doug Gardner said. “The Charles H. Ward Library and Knowledge Commons is at the heart of what the college does. We are proud to help that effort in a small way. I look forward to assisting my colleagues on the Capital Campaign Committee to reach our goal in the coming months.”
The COA Foundation’s goal is to raise $1.2 million to pay for furniture, fixtures, equipment and future programming for new buildings at all four of COA’s campuses.
Jones donates flatbed trailer to CDL program
Local lumber firm J.W. Jones Lumber Company recently donated a 1994 Fruehauf flatbed trailer to College of The Albemarle’s Truck Driver Training program at COA-Edenton.
The trailer, valued at $5,000, will be used for the driving portion of the program, according to COA. Students in the program work toward earning their commercial driver’s license.
Robert Pippen, a retired vice president for J.W. Jones Lumber Company and member of the COA Board of Trustees as well as president of the COA Alumni Association, said the company has been a longtime supporter of the community and the college.
“We hope the gift of the flatbed trailer will add another dimension to the CDL program by providing a trailer that could be loaded with a product, giving the students the experience of driving the truck and trailer with added weight.”
Scott Breon, who both coordinates and teaches classes in the Truck Driver Training program, noted that the “generosity of local businesses is what built this program” from the start.
“Several of these folks have stepped up to help us get our new program going with minimal out-of-pocket expense for the college,” he said. “We cannot possibly thank them enough.”
A family-owned and operated business, J.W. Jones Lumber Company was founded in 1939. It manufactures Southern Pine Specialty Lumber.
Sorority donates supplies for ESL classes
The local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. recently donated school supplies to College of The Albemarle’s College and Career Readiness program for use in its English as a Second Language classes.
The ESL program at COA helps adults develop basic language skills like reading, writing, speaking and listening. Students then use those English skills to help prepare for everyday life, employment and citizenship. Classes are offered in the fall and spring semesters and meet twice a week in the evenings.
Dr. Kimberly Gregory, director of College and Career Readiness at COA, said the college appreciated the sorority’s donation.
“The ESL program at COA is grateful to receive these supplies,” she said. “The generous donation of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. means our ESL students will be equipped with the necessary supplies as they learn to read, write and communicate using the English language. This donation removes a barrier and provides an opportunity for success for our ESL students,” she said.
The local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha collected the supplies during a drive on March 20.