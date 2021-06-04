An executive with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of four recent appointments by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors to Elizabeth City State University's Board of Trustees.
The UNC board, meeting in May, appointed Dr. Tiffany Jones to the ECSU trustee board and reappointed three other current board members: Dr. Stephanie Johnson, Phyllis Bosomworth and Stephen Friedrich.
Jones is deputy director of data, measurement, learning and evaluation for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. According to ECSU, she leads the foundation’s team responsible for “dramatically increasing student success and eliminating race, ethnicity, and income as predictors of that success.”
Johnson, a 1974 graduate of ECSU, is an adjunct professor at Hampton University and a mentor for the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
Johnson holds a master of science degree in elementary education and a certificate of advanced studies in elementary education from Old Dominion University. She also holds a doctorate in administration and policy from George Washington University.
Bosomworth is a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in political science. She is a leader in the real estate industry in northeastern North Carolina as a certified residential specialist, certified brokerage manager, accredited buyer representative and senior real estate specialist.
Friedrich is the chief commercial officer for Embracer Executive Jets, overseeing sales, client and industry relations and business development. Embracer manufactures “internet enabled flying offices” designed for executives of Fortune 500 companies and middle-market firms.
Friedrich graduated from Lafayette College with a degree in economics and business, and from the Stern School at New York University with a master's degree in business administration.