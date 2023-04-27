...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Gates nonprofit to host college readiness workshop in June
GATESVILLE — The Gates County Community Partnership will host a free college readiness workshop for rising 11th- and 12-graders in the area in June.
Opening GATES! will be held at Gates County High School in Gatesville June 26-30, according to a release.
Rising 11th and 12th graders from across the area are encouraged to apply for the one-week summer enrichment program that will combine preparation for the ACT test, youth development, and an overnight college tour of Fayetteville State University and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Because the program is funded by the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation, all student expenses for the workshop, including meals, travel and lodging for the college tour as well as the ACT testing fee on July 15, will be covered.
“We are excited to bring this program back for a second year," said Benjamin C. Saunders Jr., president of the Gates County Community Partnership. "Last year was amazing and we desire to expose even more youth to this opportunity."
Saunders emphasized that while the program is called Opening GATES!, it's not just for Gates County students.
"Local public school students from northeastern North Carolina are welcome,” he said.
The focus of Opening GATES! is to help students across the region seek a four-year degree from an accredited university. And its goal is to increase the number of students who obtain a postsecondary certification.
"Opening GATES! is an investment in the students and their future goals and aspirations,” said Dr. Barry Williams, superintendent of Gates County Schools.
He applauded the Gates County Community Partnership for supervising the program, noting it "truly lives up to its name by providing quality, innovative programs for students."
According to the release, Gates County Community Partnership is a nonprofit "whose mission is to inspire and increase community engagement by the citizens of Gates County for the educational and social development of its youth." For more information, visit www.gatescountycp.org.