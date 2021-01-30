EDENTON — State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, and officials with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction got a first-hand look last week at how Edenton-Chowan Schools are adjusting to a mixture of in-person and remote learning because of the pandemic.
Goodwin said he was invited by the DPI to join the tour on Thursday, Jan. 21. He has been curious to see how children in his House District 1 are adapting to the changes in education caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Goodwin visited White Oak Elementary School and Chowan Middle School as part of the tour which also included a visit to D.F. Walker.
He noted the instructions to students and staff on the schools’ walls and floors on how to stay socially distanced.
“I remember when we had to put out heads down and get under our desks for nuclear attack drills when I was in school,” Goodwin said. “It didn’t seem that cool at the time. But nowadays, the kids looked like they were into it.”
In a math classroom at Chowan Middle, Goodwin and the DPI group watched as a teacher taught both virtual and in-person students at the same time. The students would solve a math problem on their computer and then turn their laptops around so they couldn’t type in the answers at the last minute.
“She’d go to each screen and turn around a few that may have had the answer wrong,” Goodwin said. “She didn’t point out they were wrong; she just encouraged them to look at their work.
He was impressed with how teachers are approaching the challenge of teaching during a pandemic, as well as with their initiative.
“It was surprising how the teachers were able able to put their own twist on it (the lessons),” he said. “The administration is letting these people do their thing.”
In Chowan Middle’s new Career Academy, Goodwin showed students and educators some of the skills he learned during his military career in the U.S. Air Force and as a special agent for the federal government.
“One of the girls was working on a rocket,” he said. “I told her I was a nuclear weapons specialist. We talked about how you learn about missile silos and the math used to get the rocket somewhere. ... You never know what they will learn here at the schools in Chowan County that they will used elsewhere.”
Another CMS student Goodwin met was learning about fingerprinting. Using the hand of one of the DPI visitors, the legislator showed the student the proper way to roll fingerprints.
“Someone asked me, ‘How do you know how to do that?’ I said I had been rolling fingerprints for 30 years as a special agent,” Goodwin said. “What you want is to have 14 points of identification.”
Besides seeing how children are learning during the pandemic, Goodwin said he also wanted to observe students’ socialization skills.
He said that in the past, his visits to school classrooms usually involved him standing in front and having people ask questions. This visit, he was able to interact with students and get their perspective.
“We also had (on the tour) last year’s Teacher of the Year and a few of the state’s top education officials, who had spent time in the classroom,” Goodwin said. “It was good to see them interact with the kids and listen to the questions they asked and the responses.
“I left very well pleased with what the school districts are doing,” he said.
DPI Regional Case Manager Dr. Catherine Stickney echoed Goodwin’s thoughts.
She told the district, “Your genuine passion and focus in meeting the needs of each child and tireless efforts to bring all students back to school is truly inspiring.” She went on to say, “Collectively, your team demonstrates that teamwork with a common, laser-like focus on children is a key to success!”
Besides Goodwin and Stickney, the group on the tour included Julie Pittman, special adviser to the state superintendent on educator engagement; Freebird McKinney, director of government and community affairs; Anne Nixon, strategic outreach consultant SEL and mental health; Tad Merritt, Read to Achieve regional consultant; and Maureen Stover, 2020 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Teacher of the Year.