A $75,600 federal grant will help Elizabeth City State University hire a full-time “success coach” to help freshmen students develop studying and other strategies for academic success.
The U.S. Department of Education grant will help ECSU partner with the University of North Carolina System and Inside Track, Inc., in GEAR UP NC, the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs in North Carolina.
According to interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Success, Dr. Melinda J. Anderson, the newly hired success coach will focus on helping first-year students.
“We will partner with Inside Track for training and development and use the coach-platform to develop new practices and strategies to support students who need additional academic resources, academic recovery strategies or career and major coaching,” Anderson said.
Freshmen students who have recently graduated from area high schools in ECSU’s 21-county service area are eligible for the GEAR UP services.
The GEAR UP program will be based in ECSU’s University Studies department. University Studies specializes in first-year student services and academic advising, Anderson said.
“The student success coach will provide one-on-one support through appointments,” she said. “The coach will also provide workshops to support students who need guidance and additional support that goes above and beyond the scope of the academic advisors and the course content offered during their first-year seminar courses.”
The success coach will also reach out to area high schools, and partnering with ECSU’s Office of Admissions, provide schools with information about the opportunities at ECSU for first-year students.
Thirty-seven high schools across the northeast will be served by the program. Some include: Gates County High School, Perquimans County High School, Pasquotank County High School, John A. Holmes High School, Kinston High School, and Washington High School.
“We are excited about this grant opportunity and partnership with GEAR Up and Inside Track, Inc.,” Anderson said. “Additional staffing and grant funds dedicated to student support are always welcome as student success is key and paramount to ECSU’s goals.”