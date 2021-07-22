RALEIGH — James Haines, Pasquotank County Farm Bureau member, has been selected to receive the North Carolina Farm Bureau’s R. Flake Shaw Scholarship, the organization’s top academic award.
Haines is a 2021 graduate of Pasquotank County High School and plans to study agriculture business management at N.C. State University.
The R. Flake Shaw Scholarship Program provides renewable scholarships of $4,000 per year to eight new four-year or university students each year, and renewable scholarships of $1,000 per year to four new community college students each year.
Walton attends Iowa State's OnCyte orientation
Adilind Walton, an incoming first-year student from Elizabeth City in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences, attended OnCyte Orientation on the Ames campus. Walton, who is majoring in kinesiology and health, joined other students and their families to become more familiar with the campus and sign up for classes.
Bishop graduated from Shenandoah U in May
Brandy Bishop of Moyock was one of more than 1,200 students who graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, in May.