A job in the health care field wasn’t quite what Lisa Sabadic Howell had in mind, but a hospital stay in 2015 did lead her to reconsider her career goals.
“I began my college career at Meredith College, but had to come home due to a major back surgery that was an ongoing complication from childhood cancer,” Howell explained. “In the hospital, I had bad nurses, good nurses and great nurses, and it made me realize nursing is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be a great nurse.”
After recovering from surgery, Howell started her prerequisite courses and enrolled in the practical nursing program at College of The Albemarle. While the college was affordable and close to home — Howell lives in Kitty Hawk — they were not the only reasons she decided to enroll.
“Convenience was a huge factor, but the outstanding reputation for a being a COA nurse was the biggest contributor for me,” Howell said. “Everywhere you go, you only hear great things about COA’s nursing programs.”
Howell graduated from COA with her practical nursing diploma in July 2019. She began working at Outer Banks Hospital Urgent Care-Nags Head in December 2019.
Months later, Howell experienced firsthand the effects of the global pandemic on the entire health care community.
“It has been a learning experience to say the least, but COA has taught me to be flexible, go with the flow, work as a team and always know you have something new to learn,” she said.
Howell also continues to stay up-to-date on her credentials, renewing her Basic Life Support certification and obtaining the Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support certification in 2021.
COA’s practical nursing program is a great start for students interested in pursuing a nursing career, she said.
“No one is lying when they say nursing school is tough,” Howell said. “It takes determination and a great support system” to be successful.
COA’s program provides that support, she said.
“The nursing staff goes above and beyond to make you feel like you’re a part of a team; they all want you to be your best,” Howell said. “They teach you all the basics you need to have for a strong foundation, but they also teach you that you learn how to become a great nurse on the floor, not just in the classroom.”