International and other students enrolled at College of The Albemarle studying agribusiness technology or a science-related field can take advantage of a new endowed scholarship.
The foundation announced recently it signed a memorandum of understanding with Dr. Sekender Khan and Shahjehan Khan for a new endowed scholarship funded with their $25,000 gift.
Preference for the Sekender and Mumtaz Khan Scholarship will be given to an international student, but other students studying agribusiness technology or a science-related field may apply.
Applicants must live in northeastern North Carolina, show an interest in pursuing higher education and be in good academic standing, the foundation said in a release.
Dr. Sekender Khan and his son, Shahjehan, manage Chandan USA, a non-profit organization with the tagline “Education is the only way, support Chandan USA.” The organization provides funds to educate international students.
In establishing the new scholarship at COA, Sekender Khan talked about how he came to the U.S. as international student, going on to study at Louisiana State University. Sixty years later, he said he’s delighted to help provide the same opportunity to students pursuing their education at COA, the foundation said.
“In speaking with Dr. Khan about his educational journey, it is inspiring to know that students at COA will be afforded a similar opportunity as he had years ago,” Amy Alcocer, executive director of COA’s Foundation, said in the release. “I am thankful that the Khans chose COA to offer their support of students in pursuit of their education.”