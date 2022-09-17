Lassiter Named PQ Schools Principal of the Year

Hertford Grammar School Principal John Lassiter (center) was named Perquimans County Schools’ Principal of the Year for 2022-23. He’s shown here after being named the district’s Principal of the Year for 2020-21.

 Submitted photo

HERTFORD — For the second time in three years, Hertford Grammar School Principal John Lassiter has been named Principal of the Year for Perquimans County Schools.

In announcing the award, Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner noted that Hertford Grammar School has made great strides under Lassiter’s leadership in student achievement as measured and reported in the state accountability model through the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.