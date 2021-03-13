Editor’s note: This is an installment in a recurring series of stories about why College of The Albemarle students and graduates decided to attend the college.
Michael Lewis, a final-year theatre major at College of The Albemarle, may not seem like the typical community college student.
A native of Jamaica, Lewis previously attended a university in the Caribbean, earning a bachelor of arts degree in entertainment and cultural enterprise management and a master of arts degree in cultural studies.
Still, he wanted to attend college in the United States.
Lewis decided to enroll in COA’s theatre program after finding about the community college online in the summer of 2018. Lewis’ discovered COA not only had the program of study he was looking for, its tuition rates were affordable and its enrollment of international students was growing.
“I was very interested in attending an institution that would allow me to not just focus on what the books say — the theoretical portion, some would say. I was curious also to experience the practical elements of theatre productions, and COA fit the bill,” he said.
Since starting at COA, Lewis has performed a number of roles in productions by the COAST Players, COA’s student theater group. He is also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the International Club, and serves as a student representative on the Unity Project Taskforce Committee.
Lewis also serves as a COA Student Ambassador. The post, which includes a scholarship, is awarded to student applicants who compete through an interview process. Students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade-point average, be enrolled in at least six credit hours each semester, and submit letters of recommendation. Ambassadors serve as representatives of the college at campus and community events and are required to participate in community service opportunities.
Lewis said his goal is to pursue a doctorate in performance theory upon completing his studies at COA.
“My mission is to constantly aim toward consciously actualizing the best version of me — academically, professionally, and spiritually,” he said. “My dream is to be known as an accomplished lecturer, actor, author, and entrepreneur by the age of 35.”
Lewis has already achieved one of those dreams: The book is designed to help readers gain a broader perspective of their life and goals, achieve clarity about their potential and learn the importance of investing in themselves.