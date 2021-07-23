The Lions Club in Hertford recently helped a local student who is vision-impaired by giving her a top-of-the-line iPad.
The student currently relies on technology to access school materials, listen to books, scan homework, do research and listen to lessons recorded, among other things people with sight take for granted.
The Lions Club became aware of the student’s need after Perquimans County Schools officials conducted a needs assessment in the district.
“We became aware of her situation and the board approved the funding for the purchase,” Lions Club President Tommy Harrell said. “The Lions Club does a lot of community activities, donations, and scholarships, and we particularly emphasize sight-related projects, so when we were made aware of the need, we immediately asked what we could do.”
Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans School Foundation, described the donation as “very generous.”
“The purchase of the iPad will certainly benefit the student, especially through the summer months,” Lassiter said. “She is an incredible student and is very deserving. I am so appreciative that the Lion’s Club acted so quickly on the request.”