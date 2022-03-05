The owner of Outlife 757 magazine will be the keynote speaker at next month’s fourth annual Literary Festival at College of The Albemarle.
Eric Hause will be the speaker for the all-day event set for Thursday, April 7 that will include workshops and student readings.
Events get underway at 7:30 a.m. with “Shakespeare Yoga” presented by Andrea Thomas in the lobby of COA’s Performing Arts Center.
That will be followed by a Scrabble tournament in the Dolphins Den in the A Building from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Aaron Bass will host and prizes will be awarded to the winners.
A series of workshops will follow from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. “Lyrical Line by Line: A Languid Experience of Imagination” will be presented by the COA Writing and Literature Club in Room A232 of the A Building.
That will be followed by the workshop on “Graphic Novels are Reading!” by Adrian Knight in Room A201 of the A Building and “Writing Expressively: How to Write Personal Narratives” by Aaron Bass in Room A210 of the A Building.
A local author series will follow from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Local authors Sharon Burtner, Blair Jackson and Shane Wilson will discuss their creative process in Room 208 of the AE Building.
Hause will speak from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in COA’s Performing Arts Center. A reception and meet and greet with Hause will follow in the PAC lobby until 2:30 p.m.
That will be followed by student readings presented by the COA Writing and Literature Club in the Dolphins Den of the A Building from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.