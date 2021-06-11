When Paul and Robin Mann decided to close their boat-making business they started looking for places to donate items that held special meaning for the company.
One of those places was the College of The Albemarle Foundation. The Manns recently donated the Paul Mann Custom Boats' handcrafted conference table to the foundation. It will be used in the conference room at the new COA-Dare campus in Manteo.
Paul Mann built the table, made of various hardwoods, from remnant wood pieces repurposed from Mann custom boat interiors. The top is made of teak and holly wood with ash sea-rails. The sea-rail is similar to that of the traditional nautical sea-rail. The legs are made of poplar wood and there is a teak band around the base of the table top.
Speaking recently about the table's donation to the COA Foundation, Robin Mann said, finding appropriate places to donate "33 years of tools and business items has been challenging but also rewarding."
"We have made many important and meaningful decisions over the years at this table and we hope that it will bring others the same fulfilling memories as it has brought to us," she said. "We were pleased that the college was able to find just the right spot.”
Tim Sweeney, dean of the COA-Dare campus in Manteo, thanked the Manns for the table.
“I want to thank Paul and Robin Mann for their generous gift of a beautifully crafted conference table, designed and made by Paul," he said. "The custom teak table made from the wood cabins of the many yachts produced by Paul Mann Custom Boats is a very special gift as the college honors the boating industry here on Roanoke Island. "
Sweeney said the Dare campus plans to dedicate the conference room table to Paul Mann "to thank him not only for his support to our community but also for his wonderful partnership with the College of The Albemarle."