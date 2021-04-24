Haley McFadden had not initially planned on enrolling at College of The Albemarle, but when the pandemic hit, her plans were altered.
McFadden had planned to take a nursing fundamentals course through First Flight High School. But when the class didn’t meet, McFadden was referred to COA’s nursing aide program.
In hindsight, McFadden said she wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“Taking the class through COA personally helped better prepare me for when I go off to college next year,” she said. “It also helped me become one step closer to my dream of being a trauma nurse.”
Haley graduated from the nursing aide’s program at COA in November 2020, while still in high school, and passed the state exam for certified nursing assistants on Dec. 3.
She currently works as a certified nursing assistant at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Kill Devil Hills, a job she enjoys and feels well-equipped for after taking courses at COA.
“I love getting to know each resident and being able to spend time with them,” McFadden said, noting her job is especially meaningful amid the COVID-19 pandemic when residents’ loved ones have been unable to visit.
“Taking the nurse aide program (at COA), I would say, prepared me significantly for everything that I needed to know while working with the residents,” she said.
Haley plans to enroll at Old Dominion University to study nursing this fall.
She credits COA’s nursing aide program for helping her to feel more at ease about her future university courses as she pursues a career as a trauma nurse.
“I could not be happier about where I am today; being a CNA and working as a CNA while still in high school is a huge accomplishment to me,” McFadden said. “This has been my dream for as long as I can remember and now it is my reality.”