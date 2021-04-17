The director of a program that addresses economic and educational challenges in North Carolina who also hosts a related issues-oriented TV series on PBS North Carolina will be the keynote speaker for next month’s commencement ceremony at Elizabeth City State University.
Anita Brown-Graham, director of the ncIMPACT Initiative and host of ncIMPACT on PBS North Carolina (formerly UNC-TV), will be the speaker for the university’s 172nd commencement at the R.L. Vaughan Center on Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m.
At ncIMPACT, Brown-Graham brings North Carolinians together to help communities across the state create change and overcome challenges, a press release from ECSU states. The program addresses such issues as access to higher education, opioid misuse, economic mobility, and community economic development.
ECSU’s commencement ceremony will be the first held in person since the start of the pandemic. Attendance at both the university’s spring and fall ceremonies in 2020 were strictly limited by COVID restrictions.
“This will be an exciting time on campus as ECSU celebrates the Class of 2021 during an in-person ceremony,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in the release. “We are honored to have Ms. Brown-Graham share her experience and wisdom with our graduates on their special day.”
According to ECSU, Brown-Graham became the director of the Institute for Emerging Issues at North Carolina State University in 2007. At IEI, she led the institute’s efforts to build North Carolina’s capacity for economic development and prosperity, working with business, government and higher education leaders. For her work at IEI, the White House named her a “Champion of Change” in 2013.
Brown-Graham has also been a faculty member at the UNC School of Government, specializing in government liability and community economic development aimed at revitalizing communities. She returned to the School of Government in 2016 to lead the public launch of ncIMPACT.
She was named a 2014 Woman in Business and, in 2017, CEO of the Year by the Triangle Business Journal. The UNC School of Government named her the Gladys Hall Coates Distinguished Professor in 2020. She is also a William C. Friday Fellow, American Marshall Fellow, and Eisenhower Fellow. She earned an undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University and a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill.