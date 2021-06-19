What’s the most important thing you think you learned from high school?
Samuel Kleinschuster, Class of 2021 senior class president: “The most important thing I learned in high school was perseverance. Sure I learned an extreme amount of education from my coaches and mentors, although without perseverance I would not have been able to complete any of that. High school taught me to strive for what I want to do the most, and to do that I needed to push through any struggle in hopes to achieve my goals. Thanks to NEAAAT, I am on that pathway to reach my goal!”
Catherine McKinney, Class of 2021 senior class vice president: ”The most important thing I learned from high school was how to manage my time. As such, the opportunity through NEAAAT to take dual-enrollment classes taught me important skills for my future such as time management, the importance of studying, and how to navigate college classes all around.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Samuel Kleinschuster: ”My favorite memory of high school would be one of the opportunities NEAAAT had given me. I think the most memorable thing about high school was earning a full-ride scholarship from NEAAAT to the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida. My mathematical, scientific, critical thinking and leadership skills were tested and strengthened. I loved every second of the National Flight Academy. I was able to learn how crucial it is to be tested in my problem-solving skills.”
Catherine McKinney: “This past year I had the opportunity to be a senior class officer. This was an awesome experience for me, and led to great memories. I was able to grow my relationship with my fellow officers while serving the senior class by organizing events.”
What are your future plans?
Samuel Kleinschuster: ”I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for mechanical engineering, specifically motorsports research. I have always known I wanted to become a mechanical engineer, whether it was commercial, aviation, cars, or industrial. Although motorsports is what I am currently on track to study, my goal is to reach Formula One, the pinnacle of motorsport, to push the limits of human excellence. This has been a dream of mine forever. Now it is time to get the ball rolling!
Catherine McKinney: ”I will be attending High Point University as a member of the Honors Scholars program this fall to further my education. I plan to major in sociology/anthropology and minor in civic responsibility and social innovation. With this, I plan to work with organizations aimed towards helping communities in need.”