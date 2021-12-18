Weather Alert

...Areas of dense fog across south central Virginia and northeast North Carolina this morning... A stalled front combined with increasing low level moisture has resulted in areas of fog this morning. Surface observations show visibility ranging from 1 to 1/4 mile. If conditions worsen or expand in coverage, a Dense Fog Advisory will be required later this morning. Conditions are forecast to slowly improve by mid to late morning. Use caution if traveling this morning. Use low beam headlights and leave plenty of room between vehicles.