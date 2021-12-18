The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technology is one of 12 schools and school districts in North Carolina to receive a state grant to help more students learn computer science coding.
The Elizabeth City-based public charter school announced last week it will receive a Coding & Mobile App Development grant for $45,764.48 from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
According to a press release, the grants — first awarded in 2017 — “extend opportunities for students to engage in computer science through coding.” The grants also help educators learn the skills needed to implement the state’s new computer science standards for grades K-12.
The grants also support partnerships with local businesses to help schools develop computer science, coding and mobile app development programs for middle and high school students. According to the release, learning to code is critical since two-thirds of the future workforce is projected to work in computer science-related fields.
NEAAAT plans to use its grant purchasing a set of virtual reality headsets. The technology will have multiple applications, the school said.
Quoting an April 10, 2020 article in EdTech Magazine, NEAAAT said “augmented and virtual reality (technology) can help students with special needs practice their soft skills and explore a variety of career pathways.”
Noting that students with disabilities, including high anxiety, have lower rates in the workforce, NEAAAT said virtual reality technology can help because it simulates actual situations students will face.
“Simulations can occur prior to interviews, field trips, or environments that students may not feel comfortable in, and can also offer role-playing opportunities for students to increase confidence,” the school said in the release.
VR and augmented reality systems can also help students preparing for industry certifications such as certified nursing assistant, NEAAAT said. The school recently implemented a health care sciences pathway focused on biomedical engineering and biotechnology, and a computer science pathway focused on advanced manufacturing.
NEAAAT said its new VR technology will allow students to practice their health science skills in ways not possible before.
“The VR capabilities can enable students to explore both human and animal body systems in interactive, real-world scenarios that aren’t possible with models or dummies,” NEAAAT said. “(With VR) bodies can be manipulated and moved, explored, and dissected in ways that will prepare students to work with real people and patients as they progress in their medical careers.”