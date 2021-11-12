The following is the High School A Honor Roll at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technology for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
9th grade
Kamryn Adams, Skyler Ambrose, Hayley Blackwell, Addison Britt, Kate Cerveny, Rachel Hines, Kennedy Hoskins, Joshua Hughes, Elyah Kleinschuster, Allen Kough, Brett Luton, Payson Meader, Emily Meads, Madison Mitch, Claire Montero, Ezra Musgrave, Kendall Pearson, Sane’a Perry, Elliana Sexton, Adrien Smith and Tanner Thomas.
10th grade
Isabella Aldrich, Macayla Barry, Gabriella Beteta, Elisa Brown, Ciarra Burnett, Israel Denny, Jacob Eure, Samantha Harris, Kristin Mateo, Tanner McDonald, Thomas McKinney, Miracle Morgan, Othello Reece, Sammy Shawgo, Kamryn Stoner, Raven VanDalsum, Robert Volpe and Gavin White.
11th grade
Thomas Giarmono, John Hedley, Keaton Hurdle, Mason Iriarte, Andrew Rosewall, Christopher Soto, Keegan Swindell, Janiya Wallace, Logan Weeks and Hannah Whistler.
12th grade
Antonio Graham, Lauren Riggs and Willow Stokely.