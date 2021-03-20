Elizabeth City State University’s new partnership with a financial literacy company is designed to improve economic outcomes for students as well as disrupt systems that prevent African-American communities from building generational wealth.
According to Dr. Nichole Lewis, ECSU assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, the goal of the partnership with Change the Machine is to help students build financial literacy and mobility.
Students will be offered resources and workshops through the university’s Career Development and Project GAP. Programs will also be offered through student residential halls as well as the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.
“There are several options for students in the market, and even offered on campus, that help to build financial literacy,” Lewis said. “I am delighted to enter a partnership by which we are able to offer all of our students an option focused on financial mobility.”
Lewis said one of the partnership’s first planned events is a career development mini-conference on career management scheduled for Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
ECSU said a recent study by the Center for Responsible Lending shows more than 1.2 million North Carolinians hold $44 billion in student loan debt. According to ECSU, African-American students have higher overall debt levels and lower degree completion rates than white students, putting them at greater risk of loan delinquency and default.
Under the partnership, ECSU students, families, alumni and faculty will have access to Change the Machine’s free, one-on-one virtual financial coaching service. The coaches will offer a range of support services — everything from managing student loans and maximizing benefits to establishing and improving credit scores and achieving financial goals.
“The racial wealth gap and related student loan crisis not only pose a threat to student and family financial security, but also to the economic well-being of entire communities spanning generations,” Mae Watson Grote, Change the Machine’s CEO and founder said a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Elizabeth City State University to increase resources and disrupt the systems that prevent Black communities from thriving.”