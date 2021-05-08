Emma Montero, a rising senior at Northeastern High School, has been selected to attend the 2021 North Carolina Governor’s School.
Montero, the daughter of Andy and Karin Montero, will attend the five-week summer program for academically or intellectually gifted students.
Students selected for Governor’s School were nominated in one of 10 curriculum areas. Montero was nominated for social science and will attend Governor’s School East in Raleigh.
The Governor’s School curriculum focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and does not involve credit, tests or grades. The 2021 session is tentatively scheduled to begin on June 20 and conclude on July 28.
According to Montero, she was surprised and grateful when she found out she was accepted to attend Governor’s School. She said she spent quite a bit of time completing the application and was pleased to know it was time well spent.
“Governor’s School will give me an opportunity to grow and learn from students with different thoughts and perspectives,” Montero said. “It will allow me to learn beyond the classroom.”
Although it’s not known yet whether Governor’s School will be held in-person or virtually, Montero said she’s hoping it will be in-person because she hopes to experience campus life as well as staying in a college dormitory.
The Governor’s School of North Carolina was founded in 1963 by then-Gov. Terry Sanford. It is the oldest statewide summer residential program for academically or intellectually gifted high school students in the nation.