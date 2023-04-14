A team of D.F. Walker Elementary School students who placed second at the Odyssey of the Mind State Finals in Raleigh last month is shown with coach Christy Stevens. The team of Adeline Bunch, Brystal Stevens, Ayden McPherson, Luke Sasscer, Molly Sasscer, Nolan McArthur and Owen Alfred has been invited to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in May. To make the trip, the team needs to raise $6,000 by May 19.
Submitted photo
EDENTON — A team of students from D.F. Walker Elementary School has qualified to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Michigan State University next month, but will need a $6,000 funding boost to get there.
The team of Adeline Bunch, Brystal Stevens, Ayden McPherson, Luke Sasscer, Molly Sasscer, Nolan McArthur and Owen Alfred were recently invited to travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to pit their thinking skills against those of thousands of other students from across the U.S. and around the world.
The team received the honor following its recent success at both the regional Odyssey of the Mind competition in Swansboro and state competition in Raleigh. The team finished in second place in the state event.
At Odyssey of the Mind competitions, teams of students choose a problem to solve. Team members then use a combination of critical thinking and problem-solving skills, engineering design methods, artistic creativity, public speaking and performance skills to solve the problem.
The problems teams are tasked with solving may require students to work together to build things such as structures or vehicles, put on dramatic performances, pr design art displays. The more “outside of the box” answers a team provides, the better their overall team score.
The D.F. Walker team — one of four teams from the Edenton-Chowan Public Schools participating in this year’s competition — selected to solve the vehicular-based Problem 1. It involved students doing battle with a sea monster, producing their own pirate flag, and creating and performing a song as part of a scripted performance.
“All four of our teams made it to state, but this team made second place and so now they get to move onto Michigan,” said Odyssey of the Mind coach Christy Stevens.
But to get to the Michigan State University campus, the team needs to raise money to pay for the trip, she said.
“Six-thousand dollars is what we need to get them all there,” Stevens said.
A fundraising effort called the Business, Family & Friends Fund Drive to help the team pay for the trip is currently underway, she said. May 19 — or until the goal is met — is the final day of the fundraiser. The Odyssey of the Mind World Finals are scheduled for May 24-27.
“The Business, Family & Friends Fund Drive not only will help raise funds for our seven team members to travel to Michigan State, but it also will give students the opportunity to experience a college campus, exhibit their re-engineered and improved product and production, while also demonstrating spontaneous, quick, on-the-spot thinking,” Stevens said.
Some elements of the group’s Odyssey of the Mind product were on display when a reporter recently visited the team during an afterschool practice. Each student was hard at work painting, constructing or brainstorming how to improve the team’s product, and many team members expressed confidence they’ll win first place at the World Finals.
The D.F. Walker team isn’t the first from the district to make it to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. Edenton-Chowan Schools has participated in Odyssey of the Mind for decades; the last team from the district to make it to the World Finals was in 2008.
“Achieving this status is quite an accomplishment and one these students have worked countless hours preparing and practicing for,” Stevens said. “However, (making it to the) World Finals will not be possible without the support of local businesses, family members and friends, who we are asking to provide any amount of monetary donations so that we can support our Odyssey of the Mind participants.”
Stevens asked that anyone interested in donating to the team’s trip to Michigan State to contact her at (252) 287-7115 or at cstevens@ecps.k12.nc.us. Additionally, those interested can mail donations to the following: Edenton-Chowan Schools Odyssey of the Minds, Team 1 Problem 1: Pirates and the Treasure, D.F. Walker Elementary School, 125 Sandy Ridge Road, Edenton, NC 27932. Stevens asks that all checks be made payable to D.F. Walker Elementary-AIG.