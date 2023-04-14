EDENTON — A team of students from D.F. Walker Elementary School has qualified to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Michigan State University next month, but will need a $6,000 funding boost to get there.

The team of Adeline Bunch, Brystal Stevens, Ayden McPherson, Luke Sasscer, Molly Sasscer, Nolan McArthur and Owen Alfred were recently invited to travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to pit their thinking skills against those of thousands of other students from across the U.S. and around the world.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.