Thanks to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, the Perquimans County High School band now has chairs that are a lot more comfortable to sit on during performances.
The foundation recently awarded a $1,200 grant to the high school band to use purchasing new chairs.
According to the foundation, chairs formerly used by the band were an accumulation of mismatched cafeteria chairs, some of which were very heavy and uncomfortable to sit on. The chairs also couldn’t be stacked efficiently to save space.
The original request was for enough money to buy new chairs to seat both the high school band and the Perquimans Middle School band, foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter said. However, the foundation decided to approve funding to buy chairs only for the high school band, she said.
“The foundation board felt it was most important to fund at the high school level because of their (students’) community outreach and performances in events like parades, and Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day and National Day of Prayer events,” she said. “They are always willing to participate and provide entertainment throughout our community.”
According to Lassiter, local band boosters and school band directors will continue to seek other grants from groups like the Albemarle Community Trust and the North Carolina Community Foundation to buy chairs for the middle school band and accommodate the expected growth of both bands.
Foundation board President Antoine Moore also noted that the grant for the chairs was unusual. Typically, the foundation doesn’t fund band projects, he said, because the band booster clubs at both schools are pretty active at raising funds.
The foundation board voted to support the band’s request, Moore said, because it felt the chairs were a good investment. Not only are they more mobile than what the high school band currently uses, allowing for easier transport, they also can be stacked 18 high, making them easier to store. The new chairs are also better for students’ posture and because they’re identical, make the band’s performances more professional
The foundation is asking any organizations, businesses or individuals interested in assisting with the chair project to send checks to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC, and to earmark the funds for the band program.