GREENVILLE — Mason Stedman has never been inside Pactolus School, but his peers know where to look for him in their classroom. The seventh-grader navigates to a familiar place near the back right-hand corner and listens for instructions from his teacher.
For Mason, who has primary ciliary dyskinesia, going school has not been an option since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But after a year and a half of learning over Zoom, the 12-year-old is finally gaining traction.
Mason, who moved with his family to Greenville from Connecticut last summer, is the first Pitt County Schools student to attend classes using the VGo Telepresence Robot. The device, which stands about 4 feet tall, is remotely controlled by a person who is able to move it through a space, enabling the user to see, hear and participate in class.
“It allows a student who is not able to come to school, for whatever reason, to have kind of that face-to-face interaction but not physically be there,” Assistive Technology Facilitator Cameron Bass said, explaining that a student can use the device not only to listen in on the class but to talk — and move — with teachers and classmates.
“It’s a little bit different than having a computer where you’re just kind of Zooming into a classroom,” she said. “It just allows for more interaction.”
VGo is not new technology; it has been used in health care and education settings for more than a decade. Bass said the devices, which cost about $5,000 each, have previously been considered cost-prohibitive for the local school district. But with funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the district’s student services and exceptional children’s departments now own 10.
COVID-19, which can pose more serious health threats for students with underlying medical complications, has increased the demand for the technology. While some medically vulnerable students may opt for a semester or year of remote learning through Pitt Virtual Academy, the robotic device is an option for students whose health conditions may allow them to return to the classroom sooner.
“If you have a student who’s just going to be out a couple of days, that’s not something we would implement,” Bass said. “But for a student who’s going to be out for months, we would definitely look at this.”
EJ Lyles, who was hospitalized for months with MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) infection and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, plans to begin kindergarten using the device this month. His mother, Sofia Lyles, hopes VGo will help EJ feel like a part of Sugg-Bundy Elementary School until he can join his classmates in-person.
Mason, who has an autoimmune deficiency in addition to PCD, transferred to Pitt County Schools after the enrollment deadline for the virtual academy. His mother, Jennalee Stedman, said she had heard of the VGo robot but never seen one until school officials said Mason would be a good candidate for the device.
Although Mason is eager to be able to return to in-person instruction, Stedman said her son has enjoyed using the robot.
“He can move it and it’s not like he has to sit in front of the computer all day, so he likes it,” she said. “He’s able to see them (his classmates). Until then, we sat in front of the computer. There was no interaction.”
Mason uses an iPad to operate VGo from his home, while the robot remains at school. He is able to tilt the camera up or down as needed, pivot the robot or drive it forward or backward using a touch screen. The device has audio and video capability, allowing Mason and his teachers and classmates to see and hear each other. The device also is equipped with lights a student can flash to get the teacher’s attention without having to speak.
“In Zoom, you can raise your hand with your little emoji,” Bass said. “But if your teacher is instructing the class, she’s not really looking at the Zoom.”
VGo has been turning heads at Pactolus since its docking station was installed in teacher Maryellen Krull’s classroom in the fall.
“The first day that I brought it in, the kids were (excited),” Bass said. “They’re very curious.”
Student Daymir Salinas-Trejo wondered why the robot didn’t have arms, although he said the device was better than the laptop he used during the previous year’s remote learning.
“In my opinion, for online classes it’s kind of hard to listen to them and hear them,” Daymir said. “He’s very lucky to get a controller that he can move and look around. It’s very interesting.”
Although it took some getting used to, Krull said students have begun to realize that they can talk with Mason as if he were sitting with them in class.
“Now it feels like he’s kind of more of the group,” she said. “I’m hoping (in spring semester) that participation might go even better. But we’re still learning.”