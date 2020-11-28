HERTFORD — The Northeastern Workforce Development Board recently presented three posters of #Worklocal Initiative graduates to Perquimans County High School Superintendent Tanya Turner to highlight the program.
The #Worklocal Initiative was created by the Workforce Board to encourage local high school students to remain in or return to their local community for employment.
Posters created as part of the #Worklocal Initiative are hung in the high schools of the Workforce Board’s 10-county region to create awareness of career pathways available to students that will provide them a stable and sustainable income.
The graduates featured on the #Worklocal Initiative posters that represent Perquimans County are Calvin Boone, owner of CB Auto, Tire & Service; Rebecca Story, owner of Story’s Seafood Market & Restaurant; and Deputy Leroya Banks of the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office who serves as a school resource officer at Perquimans Middle School.
Amanda Patrick, the Workforce Board’s Local Career Pathways specialist, works closely with the Career and Technical Education directors in each of the board’s 10 counties to create partnerships for the #Worklocal Initiative.
PCHS offers a variety of CTE courses to help prepare students for local career opportunities. These courses include: health care, advanced manufacturing, animal science, firefighter technology and aquaculture.
“While small, PCHS offers many pathways and have a strong partnership with the College of The Albemarle,” said Jill Cohen, CTE director at Perquimans High School stated. “We have strived to make our courses align to our regional economic needs.”