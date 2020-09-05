HERTFORD — While the statewide achievement gap between Black and white students continues to be wide, it’s getting narrower in the Perquimans County Schools.
For the past two school years for which data is available — 2017-18 and 2018-19 — Black students in grades 3-12 of the Perquimans County Schools met or exceeded growth on statewide testing in all test subjects but one in 2018-19, and even then they only missed the target by one-tenth of a point.
The following shows a comparison of the statewide achievement gap in 2018-19 between Black and white students and the gap between the two groups of students in Perquimans.
• In grade 3-8 reading, the statewide gap was 30.3 percentage points. In Perquimans, the gap was .7 percentage points.
• In grade 3-8 math, the statewide gap was 31.6 percentage points. In Perquimans, the gap was 31.4 percentage points.
• In science, the statewide gap was 25.5 percentage points. In Perquimans, the gap was 4.4 percentage points.
• In English II, the statewide gap was 30 percentage points. In Perquimans, the gap was 26.3 percentage points.
• In Math I, the statewide gap was 25.4 percentage points. In Perquimans, the gap was 18.8 percentage points.
In Perquimans, there also was no discernible difference between the number of African American and white students who have dropped out of school since the 2013-14 school year.
Perquimans High School graduation data also shows continued improvement since 2008-09, with again no discernible difference between Black and white students. Last year, the graduation rate was 95 percent for white students and more than 90 percent for Black students. In addition, the rate of African-American students graduating in Perquimans was higher than the state rate every year since 2008-2009.
Perquimans Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said the achievement gap between Black and white students continues to be an area of focus and improvement.
“Perquimans County Schools will continue to focus on educating every child, every chance, every day,” she said. “We will strive to provide all students equitable access to a challenging curriculum and engaging instruction in order to decrease achievement gaps by race, economic, and EC (emigration clearance) status annually. This is a major focus of our strategic plan.”
Quality teachers provide educational opportunity, she said.
“A proven strength of the school system is the effectiveness of teachers in our classrooms,” Turner said. “Our teachers are committed to ensuring that our students receive a quality education. Even during a pandemic, they are teaching face to face, virtually, and reaching out to all students to make certain they are fully engaged in learning.”