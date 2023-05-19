...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Currituck County Schools’ Teacher of the Year Anita Rubino (second from left) is flanked by (l-r) Currituck County High School Assistant Principal Michael McCullough, Principal Justin Durham and Assistant Principal Cris Fields.
CURRITUCK — One of five teachers named a N.C. Department of Public Instruction Computational Thinking/Computer Science Kenan Fellow is the Currituck County Schools’ Teacher of the Year.
Anita Rubino, a teacher and cross country coach at Currituck County High School, was recently named the district’s top teacher for 2022-23, according to a press release.
The district also announced that Chris Carroll, a teacher assistant at Shawboro Elementary School, is the district’s Teacher Assistant of the Year.
According to the release, Rubino has been with Currituck County Schools since January 2005 and is “student-first oriented.”
“Mrs. Rubino is the epitome of what you expect from an educator,” said Currituck High School Principal Justin Durham. “She is always willing to give her time and talents to any student at CCHS. Our community is blessed to have her work with our amazing students.”
In addition to being named a Kenan Fellow for 2022-23, Rubino is currently featured as one of WAVY-TV 10’s “Excellent Educators.”
Carroll, a retired law enforcement officer, has worked as a teacher assistant at Currituck County Schools since January 2022.
“Mr. Carroll has been such a positive influence on our school,” Shawboro Elementary School Principal Greta Nelson said. “His happy demeanor and helpfulness have been a great addition to our school community. As a second career, Mr. Carroll has found his true calling working with children in our PE (physical education) department.”