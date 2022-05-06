A local school communications professional is the new director of marketing and communications at College of The Albemarle.
Tammy Sawyer, who most recently served as director of community schools and public information officer for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, was named to her new post at COA on May 2, a press release states.
According to the release, Sawyer brings nearly 27 years of professional experience in communications, public relations, community relations and human resources to her role at COA.
In addition to her eight-year role as director of community schools and public information at ECPPS, Sawyer also served as executive assistant to the superintendent and Board of Education for the past three years. She also worked in human resources for the school district for many years, the release states.
“College of The Albemarle is an excellent institution that seeks to recruit highly qualified faculty and staff that can help the college practice continuous improvement,” COA President Jack Bagwell said in the release. “With Tammy Sawyer joining the staff, we are thrilled to have someone with her level of experience and deep connection to the area to help us move forward with our messaging and marketing efforts.
"We want everyone in our seven-county service area to know about COA and what we can do for them," Bagwell continued. "Tammy is going to help move us forward with these efforts.”
Sawyer, who earned a bachelor of arts degree in human resource management from Ashford University and an associate of arts from COA, said she was "excited to be joining the COA family."
“College of The Albemarle has a rich history and is a long-standing education tradition in our region," she said. "It is an honor to be selected for this role, ensuring our communities are aware of the excellent programs and classes available through COA. There are great things happening within the college and I look forward to sharing information and celebrating those successes."
There was no word from ECPPS on who will be replacing Sawyer in her role for the school district.