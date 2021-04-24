Area high schools are beginning to opt for outdoor proms — as well as outdoor graduations — to allow the events to go forward as COVID-19 concerns remain.
Camden County High School will hold its prom Friday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. and it will be outdoors on the school campus.
CCHS Principal Amber Davis said the prom them this year is “Masquerade.” In comments at a board of education meeting recently she acknowledged that the outdoor prom will have a somewhat different feel from a traditional indoor event, but she added that students are excited about having prom this year after losing the event to the COVID-10 pandemic in the 2019-20 school year.
Perquimans County High School’s prom also will be outside on the football field. It’s scheduled for May 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Masks will be required at the prom and students will be seated in pods during the event.
“We are planning to have two large tents and two dance floors to allow for social distancing as much as possible,” said Perquimans County Schools spokeswoman Michelle Maddox. “We will not be serving food in a buffet style but we will have food trucks to prepare and serve food that evening.”
The school will follow safety procedures and protocols as closely as possible, she added.
“We are praying for a nice evening with no rain,” Maddox said.
Area school districts also are preparing for something else largely denied graduating seniors last summer because of the pandemic: in-person commencement ceremonies.
Camden High’s graduation will be June 4 at 7 p.m. on the football field, weather permitting. The number of tickets each graduate will receive will be based on the COVID-19 guidelines in effect at that time.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this week he plans to lift all COVID restrictions on gatherings and mask-wearing if current virus trends and COVID-19 vaccination rates continue in a positive direction.
Perquimans High School also plans for its graduation to be held on the football field.
“We will have each graduate seated with four guests on the field in a pod,” Maddox explained. “We will follow the same procedures and protocols as last year.”
The ceremony at Perquimans County High School will be June 5 at 10 a.m.
Other school districts did not respond to requests for information about their proms and commencement ceremonies.