Editor’s note: This is an installment in a recurring series of stories about why College of The Albemarle students and graduates decided to attend the college.
Julie Stallings knew she eventually wanted to become a nurse practitioner, so she figured applying for the associate degree nursing program at College of The Albemarle would be a good start.
Stallings, who now works as a nurse practitioner at Doctor G Family Medical Services in Elizabeth City, said she chose to enroll in COA’s ADN program for several reasons.
“It is very affordable without sacrificing the quality of education provided. I also enjoyed that the program was close to home where I had a strong support system,” she said.
Stallings also knew COA’s ADN program has a strong reputation for being rigorous, and that its graduates have very high pass rates on the National Council Licensure Examination.
After graduating from COA in 2016, Stallings enrolled at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. While earning her bachelor of science degree in nursing, she worked as a pediatric nurse at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
After graduating with her bachelor’s degree in 2017, Stallings earned a master of science degree in nursing, also at UNC-Wilmington.
After being accepted into UNC-Wilmington’s Family Nurse Practitioner program, Stallings also went to work at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters as a hematology-oncology nurse. She worked on the same unit she had visited while a student at COA and earned the hospital-wide “Safety Hero of the Month” award.
Stallings said she has always had an affinity for pediatric patients.
“The opportunity to do our pediatric clinical rotation at Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Virginia was something I thoroughly enjoyed,” she said. “I remember doing a rotation on the hematology-oncology unit and I knew immediately that was where I wanted to work.”
Stallings became a family nurse practitioner through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners in 2019, maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average during her course work. She also is certified in pediatric advanced life support and is a certified provider for chemotherapy and biotherapy.
Stallings said there are a number of things she appreciates about the education she received at COA.
“I enjoyed the amount of hands-on clinical experience provided in the ADN program, and also the relationships I developed with classmates and instructors,” she said. “It also allowed me to begin working as a nurse sooner than if I had gone through a bachelor of science in nursing program.”