HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. recently elected a new president and vice president for 2022-23.
Carson Stallings is the foundation’s new president and Yvonne Honza is the new vice president.
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Hot and humid. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 7, 2022 @ 7:01 am
HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. recently elected a new president and vice president for 2022-23.
Carson Stallings is the foundation’s new president and Yvonne Honza is the new vice president.
Stallings is a 1998 graduate of Perquimans High School and continued his education at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program. He is now self-employed at A&A Insurance and Investments.
Stallings is married to Kacey Stallings, an educator with Perquimans County Schools. They have three children, Brody, Jackson and Harper.
“Carson has been on the foundation board for three years and serves on the subcommittee for finance. He is active, visible, well-known and respected throughout our community,” said Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter.
According to Lassiter, besides hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, Stallings volunteers “countless hours on the baseball diamond, molding young baseball players into future PCHS Pirates.”
Honza, 47, is a graduate of Camden High School and is married to Chris Honza. She attended College of The Albemarle and received a license in property and casualty insurance as well as a paraprofessional educator certification.
She and her husband have three adult children — Alessia, Robin and Abby — and a rising sophomore — Taylor — at Perquimans County High School. When she’s not visiting her grandchildren, spending time with family or going to the beach, she enjoys watching Taylor cheer for the Pirates.
“Yvonne is an avid supporter of education and athletics in the county and has been active on the foundation board for three years, providing leadership on the scholarship and outreach committees,” Lassiter said. “She is well known throughout the schools and community and will be an asset in this leadership position.”
In addition to the election of new officers, the Perquimans County Schools Foundation welcomed two new members — Tammi Byrum and Greg Owenby — at its July meeting.
Established in 2002, the Perquimans County Schools Foundation currently manages eight endowments and oversees more than 20 annual scholarships, programs and projects. Its assets exceed $1 million, with the majority of those funds in restricted endowments.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.