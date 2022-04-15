After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, College of The Albemarle is restarting its Study Abroad Program with a Spring Break trip to France, Monaco and Spain.
Dr. Dean Roughton, co-founder of the Study Abroad Program at COA, will lead the group the week of April 15-23. While in France, the group will visit such sites as the Louvre, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the Eiffel Tower. In Spain, the group will visit a number of sites and enjoy the cuisine during tapas and paella group dinners, among other activities.
“As the world begins to open back up, we are cautiously excited to resume this global experience opportunity at COA while working with our travel partner to implement additional health and safety protocols aimed at protecting our participants," Roughton said.
Previously planned trips to Puerto Rico and Thailand were canceled because of health concerns and travel restrictions.
COA's new Study Abroad Program leaders, Leslie Lippincott and Bradley Boswell, are also gearing up for a new Spring Break trip in 2023. That trip to Belize is scheduled for April 8-14. Planned activities include visiting Mayan ruins, ziplining through the rainforest canopy, cave tubing through underground rivers, and learning about the country’s rich biodiversity.
The Study Abroad Program at COA traditionally attracts mostly university-bound students; however, COA is hoping to expand participation to more career and technical programs.
Lippincott, who also serves as the culinary arts program coordinator at COA, sees cultural exploration of other countries as relevant to the courses she teaches.
“Bringing back recipes, new knowledge and applications of ingredients, traditional cooking techniques and live videos and photographs of food (from other countries) would create an authentic experience” for culinary students, she said.
A French and Spanish instructor at COA, Boswell believes that world travel can be an important part of a well-rounded education for students.
“It allows students to see how others live, and it opens them up to other ways of thinking and experiencing the world," Boswell said. "It also allows them to appreciate the things they take for granted living in the United States.”
While COA students have first priority, the program is open to faculty, staff, and community members as well. For more information about the Belize trip, contact Lippincott at 252-482-7900 ext. 6017 or via email at leslie_lippincott@albemarle.edu/.